Chelsea Wolfe a fait un passage aux bureaux de NPR pour y jouer un Tiny desk concert. L'artiste y a interprété quatre titres, dont trois qui paraîtront sur son EP Unbound le 15 novembre, dans ce cadre intimiste : "Whispers in the echo chamber", "Dusk", "Place in the sun" et "Flatlands". [plus d'infos]

Chelsea Wolfe-Unbound
Chelsea Wolfe
EP : Unbound
Label : Loma Vista Recordings
Date de sortie : 15/11/2024
Whispers in the echo chamber (Unbound)
Dusk (Unbound)
The liminal (Unbound)
Place in the sun (Unbound)
Cellar door (Reprise de Spiritbox)

