American idiot 2, le retour - 31/10
Green Day fêtait deux anniversaires majeurs en 2024 : les 30 ans de Dookie et les 20 ans d'American idiot. Pour l'anniversaire du second, les californiens de Berkeley ont sorti le 25 octobre American idiot 2, une version Deluxe de leur album majeur avec l'album en version remasterisée, des lives, des versions demo et 15 titres jamais sortis jusqu'alors. Il s'écoute en intégralité ci-après. [plus d'infos]
Green Day
LP : American idiot 2
Label : Reprise Records
Date de sortie : 25/10/2024
American idiot
Jesus of suburbia
Holiday
Boulevard of broken dreams
Are we the waiting
St. Jimmy
Give me novacaine
She's a rebel
Extraordinary girl
Letterbomb
Wake me up when september ends
Homecoming
Whatsername
Live et raretés
American idiot (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan, 3/19/05)
Jesus of suburbia (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan, 3/19/05)
Holiday (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan, 3/19/05)
Are we the waiting (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan, 3/19/05)
St. Jimmy (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan, 3/19/05)
Boulevard of broken dreams (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan, 3/19/05)
Favorite son
Shoplifter
Governator
Too much too soon
Are we the waiting (Live from VH1 Storytellers)
St. Jimmy (Live from VH1 Storytellers)
Give me novacaine (Live from VH1 Storytellers)
Homecoming (Live from VH1 Storytellers)
Demo
American idiot (Demo)
American idiot (Alt. version) (Demo)
Jesus of suburbia (Demo)
Holiday/Blvd. of broken dreams (Demo)
Are we we are/St. Jimmy opera (Demo)
Novacaine (Demo)
She's a rebel (Demo)
Radio baghdad (Demo)
Cluster bomb (Demo)
Wake me up when September ends (Demo)
Homecoming (Nobody likes you) (Demo)
Everyone's breaking down (Demo)
Just another year (Demo)
Lowlife (Demo)
Whatsername (Demo)
Live at Irving Plaza
American idiot (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
Jesus of suburbia (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
Holiday (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
Boulevard of broken dreams (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
Are we the waiting (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
St. Jimmy (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
Give me novacaine (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
She's a rebel (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
Extraordinary girl (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
Letterbomb (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
Wake me up when September ends (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
Homecoming (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
Whatsername (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
Minority (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
We are the champions (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)
