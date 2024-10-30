Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 30/10/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 30/10/2024 à 08:00.
Tears For Fears dit au revoir à maman et papa - 30/10
"Say goodbye to mum & dad" de Tears For Fears a fait l'objet d'un clip. Le titre est présent sur Songs for a nervous planet sorti vendredi. [plus d'infos]
Tears for Fears
LP : Songs for a nervous planet
Date de sortie : 25/10/2024
LP : Songs for a nervous planet
Date de sortie : 25/10/2024
Say goodbye to mum and dad
The girl that I call home
Emily said
Astronaut
The girl that I call home
Emily said
Astronaut
Live from Franklin, TN
No small thing
The tipping point
Everybody wants to rule the world
Secret world
Sowing the seeds of love
Long, long, long time
Break the man
My demons
Rivers of mercy
Mad world
Suffer the children
Woman in chains
Badman's song
Pale shelter
Break it down again
Head over heels
Change
Shout
No small thing
The tipping point
Everybody wants to rule the world
Secret world
Sowing the seeds of love
Long, long, long time
Break the man
My demons
Rivers of mercy
Mad world
Suffer the children
Woman in chains
Badman's song
Pale shelter
Break it down again
Head over heels
Change
Shout
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires