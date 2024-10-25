Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 25/10/2024 à 08:00.
Fit For An Autopsy-The nothing that isBut minime pour Fit For An Autopsy - 25/10

Les coreux de Fit For An Autopsy ont dévoilé il y a quelques jours un clip pour "Lower purpose". Leur nouvel album The nothing that is est sorti aujourd'hui chez Nuclear Blast. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Fit For An Autopsy-The nothing that is
Fit For An Autopsy
LP : The nothing that is
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 25/10/2024
Hostage
Spoils of the horde
Savior of none / Ashes of all
Weaker wolves
Red horizon
The nothing that is
Lurch
Lower purpose
Lust for the severed head
The silver sun

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook blogmarks yahoo

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page