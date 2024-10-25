Posté par M!ke.
But minime pour Fit For An Autopsy - 25/10
Les coreux de Fit For An Autopsy ont dévoilé il y a quelques jours un clip pour "Lower purpose". Leur nouvel album The nothing that is est sorti aujourd'hui chez Nuclear Blast. [plus d'infos]
Fit For An Autopsy
LP : The nothing that is
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 25/10/2024
- Nuclear Blast (854 hits)
Hostage
Spoils of the horde
Savior of none / Ashes of all
Weaker wolves
Red horizon
The nothing that is
Lurch
Lower purpose
Lust for the severed head
The silver sun
