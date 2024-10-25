Posté par M!ke.
MetalXS spécial Gojira - 25/10
Les confrères de RiffX ont consacré un épisode de leur websérie MetalXS à Gojira. [plus d'infos]
Gojira
LP : Fortitude
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
Born for one thing
Amazonia
Another world
Hold on
New found
Fortitude
The chant
Sphinx
Into the storm
The trails
Grind
