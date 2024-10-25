Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 25/10/2024 à 08:00.
Gojira - L'enfant sauvageMetalXS spécial Gojira - 25/10

Les confrères de RiffX ont consacré un épisode de leur websérie MetalXS à Gojira. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Gojira - Fortitude
Gojira
LP : Fortitude
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
Born for one thing
Amazonia
Another world
Hold on
New found
Fortitude
The chant
Sphinx
Into the storm
The trails
Grind

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook blogmarks yahoo

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page