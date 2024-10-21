Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 21/10/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 21/10/2024 à 08:00.
Chelsea Wolfe se fait une place au soleil - 21/10
Peu après son EP Undone, Chelsea Wolfe revient déjà avec un nouvel EP intitulé Unbound prévu pour le 15 novembre chez Loma Vista Recordings. Un extrait est dispo ici avec son clip pour "A place in the sun". [plus d'infos]
Chelsea Wolfe
EP : Unbound
Label : Loma Vista Recordings
Date de sortie : 15/11/2024
EP : Unbound
Label : Loma Vista Recordings
- Loma Vista Recordings: website (170 hits)
Date de sortie : 15/11/2024
Whispers in the echo chamber (Unbound)
Dusk (Unbound)
The liminal (Unbound)
Place in the sun (Unbound)
Cellar door (Reprise de Spiritbox)
Dusk (Unbound)
The liminal (Unbound)
Place in the sun (Unbound)
Cellar door (Reprise de Spiritbox)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires