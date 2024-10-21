Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 21/10/2024 à 08:00.
Chelsea Wolfe - AbyssChelsea Wolfe se fait une place au soleil - 21/10

Peu après son EP Undone, Chelsea Wolfe revient déjà avec un nouvel EP intitulé Unbound prévu pour le 15 novembre chez Loma Vista Recordings. Un extrait est dispo ici avec son clip pour "A place in the sun". [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Chelsea Wolfe-Unbound
Chelsea Wolfe
EP : Unbound
Label : Loma Vista Recordings
Date de sortie : 15/11/2024
Whispers in the echo chamber (Unbound)
Dusk (Unbound)
The liminal (Unbound)
Place in the sun (Unbound)
Cellar door (Reprise de Spiritbox)

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook blogmarks yahoo

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page