La captation live de "Brimstone" de Whitechapel lors du dernier Bloodstock Open air est en ligne. [plus d'infos]

Whitechapel
Live : Live in the valley
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 26/01/2024
When a demon defiles a witch
Forgiveness is weakness
Brimstone
Hickory creek
Black bear
Doom woods
I will find you
A bloodsoaked symphony
Anticure
Lost boy
Orphan
This is exile
The saw is the law

