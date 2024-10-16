Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 16/10/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 16/10/2024 à 08:00.
As I Lay Dying dans la tombe - 16/10
As I Lay Dying a lâché un nouveau morceau : "Whitewashed tomb". Il sera présent sur Through storms ahead attendu pour le 15 novembre. [plus d'infos]
As I Lay Dying
LP : Through storms ahead
Label : Napalm Records
Date de sortie : 15/11/2024
LP : Through storms ahead
Label : Napalm Records
- Napalm Records (567 hits)
Date de sortie : 15/11/2024
Permanence
A broken reflection
Burden
We are the dead (feat. Alex Terrible, Tom Barber)
Whitewashed tomb
Through storms ahead
The void within
Strength to survive
Gears that never stop
The cave we fear to enter
Taken from nothing
A broken reflection
Burden
We are the dead (feat. Alex Terrible, Tom Barber)
Whitewashed tomb
Through storms ahead
The void within
Strength to survive
Gears that never stop
The cave we fear to enter
Taken from nothing
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires