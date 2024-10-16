Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 16/10/2024 à 08:00.
Envy - The fallen crimsonEnvy à l'écoute - 16/10

Le nouvel opus d'Envy, eunoia, est sorti vendredi dernier chez Pelagic Records. Il s'écoute ici même. [plus d'infos]

Envy-eunoia
Envy
LP : eunoia
Label : Pelagic Records
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
Piecemeal
Imagination and creation
The night and the void
Beyond the raindrops
Whiteout
Lingering light
Lingering echoes
January's dusk

