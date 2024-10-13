Infos précédentes :

The Offspring-SuperchargedLes Offspring chez Kimmel - 13/10

The Offspring était l'invité musical du Jimmy Kimmel Live! Le groupe y a interprété la chanson "Make it all right", tiré de l'album Supercharged, sorti le 11 octobre via Concord Records. Il s'écoute d'ailleurs en intégralité sur BandCamp. [plus d'infos]

The Offspring-Supercharged
The Offspring
LP : Supercharged
Label : Concord Records
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
Looking out for #1
Light it up
The fall guy
Make it all right
Ok, but this is the last time
Truth in fiction
Come to Brazil
Get some
Hanging by a thread
You can't get there from here



