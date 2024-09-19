Posté par M!ke.
Tides From Nebula brûlé à la base - 19/09
Tides From Nebula a clippé "Burned to the ground". Un morceau qui sera présent sur le prochain album du combo, Instant reward, attendu pour le 8 novembre via Nebula Records. [plus d'infos]
Tides from Nebula
LP : Instant reward
Label : Nebula Records
Date de sortie : 08/11/2024
Burned to the ground
The great survey
Rhino
Fearflood
Flora
The haunting
Ashes (Reprise)
In the blood
The sweetest way to die
