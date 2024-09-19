Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 19/09/2024 à 08:00.
Tides From Nebula-Instant rewardsTides From Nebula brûlé à la base - 19/09

Tides From Nebula a clippé "Burned to the ground". Un morceau qui sera présent sur le prochain album du combo, Instant reward, attendu pour le 8 novembre via Nebula Records. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Tides From Nebula-Instant rewards
Tides from Nebula
LP : Instant reward
Label : Nebula Records
Date de sortie : 08/11/2024
Burned to the ground
The great survey
Rhino
Fearflood
Flora
The haunting
Ashes (Reprise)
In the blood
The sweetest way to die

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook blogmarks yahoo

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page