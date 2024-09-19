Posté par M!ke.
Un clip qui tombe bien pour The Jesus Lizard - 19/09
Rack de The Jesus Lizard est désormais dans les bacs. Le groupe en profite pour publier un clip pour "Falling down". [plus d'infos]
The Jesus Lizard
LP : Rack
Label : Ipecac
Style : Noise-rock
Date de sortie : 13/09/2024
Hide & seek
Armistice day
Grind
What if?
Lord Godiva
Alexis feels sick
Falling down
Dunning Kruger
Moto(r)
Is that your hand?
Swan the dog
