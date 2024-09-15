Infos précédentes :

The Offspring-SuperchargedAprès Pedro, The Offspring vont au Brésil - 15/09

Alors que la sortie de Supercharged de The Offspring n'a jamais été aussi proche, les californiens ont lâché "Come to Brazil". La sortie de l'album se fera le 11 octobre. [plus d'infos]

The Offspring-Supercharged
The Offspring
LP : Supercharged
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
Looking out for #1
Light it up
The fall guy
Make it all right
Ok, but this is the last time
Truth in fiction
Come to Brazil
Get some
Hanging by a thread
You can't get there from here

