Après Pedro, The Offspring vont au Brésil - 15/09
Alors que la sortie de Supercharged de The Offspring n'a jamais été aussi proche, les californiens ont lâché "Come to Brazil". La sortie de l'album se fera le 11 octobre. [plus d'infos]
Looking out for #1
Light it up
The fall guy
Make it all right
Ok, but this is the last time
Truth in fiction
Come to Brazil
Get some
Hanging by a thread
You can't get there from here
