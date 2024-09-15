Posté par M!ke.
As I Lay Dying dans la tempête - 15/09
As I Lay Dying a sorti un nouveau single "We are the dead" avec en guest Alex Terrible de Slaughter To Prevail et Tom Barber de Chelsea Grin. Le nouvel album des américains Through storms ahead est attendu pour le 15 novembre chez Napalm Records. [plus d'infos]
As I Lay Dying
LP : Through storms ahead
Label : Napalm Records
Date de sortie : 15/11/2024
Permanence
A broken reflection
Burden
We are the dead (feat. Alex Terrible, Tom Barber)
Whitewashed tomb
Through storms ahead
The void within
Strength to survive
Gears that never stop
The cave we fear to enter
Taken from nothing
