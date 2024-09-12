Posté par M!ke.
Planes Mistaken For Stars de retour aux affaires - 12/09
Planes Mistaken For Stars revient dans les bacs le 1er novembre via Deathwish Inc. avec l'album Do you still love me?, enregistré peu avant le décès du chanteur Gared O'Donnell. Un premier extrait est dispo avec "Fix me". [plus d'infos]
Planes Mistaken For Stars
LP : Do you still love me?
Label : Deathwish Inc.
Date de sortie : 01/11/2024
Matthew is dead
Fix me
Further
Arrow
Modern logic
Punch the gauge
Do you still love me? No. 1
Run rabbit run
Peace
Put your heart on the fire
The calming
In hell
Do you still love me? No. 2
