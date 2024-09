TRACKLISTING 7'' VINYL BOX SET



DISC ONE



A - Sacrifice

B - Over Your Shoulder (Live)"



DISC TWO



A - I Don't Believe A Word (Single Edit)*

B - Overnight Sensation (Live)''



DISC THREE



A - Love For Sale

B - Take The Blame



DISC FOUR



A - God Save The Queen

B - One More Fucking Time



DISC FIVE



A - Shut Your Mouth

B - See Me Burning



DISC SIX



A - Whorehouse Blues

B - Killers



DISC SEVEN



A - God Was Never On Your Side

B - Trigger



DISC EIGHT



A - R.A.M.O.N.E.S (2006 version)

B - R.A.M.O.N.E.S (Live)''



DISC NINE



A/B : Inferno Interview - Bel Age Hotel, California, April 2004"

(w/ Mikkey Dee and Lemmy)





TRACKLISTING CD EDITION



DISC ONE



1 - Sacrifice

2 - Order / Fade to Black

3 - Over Your Shoulder (Live)

4 - I Don't Believe a Word (Single Edit)

5 - Overnight Sensation (Live)

6 - Love for Sale

7 - Take the Blame

8 - God Save the Queen

9 - One More Fucking Time



DISC TWO



1 - Shut Your Mouth (Single Edit)

2 - See Me Burning

3 - Whorehouse Blues

4 - Killers

5 - God Was Never on Your Side

6 - Trigger

7 - R.A.M.O.N.E.S

8 - Devil I Kniw

9 - R.A.M.O.N.E.S (Live)

10 - 'Inferno' Interview

11 - 'Inferno' Interview - Bel Age Hotel, California, April 2004"

(w/ Mikkey Dee and Lemmy)