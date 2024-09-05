Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 05/09/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 05/09/2024 à 08:00.
L'addiction de Palaye Royale - 05/09
Palaye Royale a clippé "Addicted to the wicked & twisted" pour accompagner la sortie de Death or glory. [plus d'infos]
Palaye Royale
LP : Death or glory
Label : Sumerian Records
Date de sortie : 30/08/2024
LP : Death or glory
Label : Sumerian Records
- Sumerian Records (490 hits)
Date de sortie : 30/08/2024
Death or glory
Hot mess
Just my type
Ache in my heart
For you
Dark side of the silver spoon
Showbiz
Mister devil
Addicted to the wicked & twisted
Self-loathing conversation
Been too long
Pretty stranger
Hot mess
Just my type
Ache in my heart
For you
Dark side of the silver spoon
Showbiz
Mister devil
Addicted to the wicked & twisted
Self-loathing conversation
Been too long
Pretty stranger
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires