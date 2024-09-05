Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 05/09/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 05/09/2024 à 08:00.
Un peu trop lâche pour Mr. Big - 05/09
Le live de "A little too loose" de Mr. Big a fait l'objet d'une vidéo. Le titre sur leur album live The BIG finish live qui sort demain. [plus d'infos]
Mr. Big
Live : The BIG finish live
Date de sortie : 06/09/2024
Live : The BIG finish live
Date de sortie : 06/09/2024
Daddy, brother, lover, little boy (The electric drill song)
Alive and kickin'
Green-tinted sixties mind
Cdff-lucky this time
Voodoo kiss
Never say never
Just take my heart
My kinda woman
A little too loose
Road to ruin
To be with you
Alive and kickin'
Green-tinted sixties mind
Cdff-lucky this time
Voodoo kiss
Never say never
Just take my heart
My kinda woman
A little too loose
Road to ruin
To be with you
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires