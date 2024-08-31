Infos précédentes :

Bane - Don't wait upBane @ Superbowl of HxC - 31/08

La team Violent Motion a capté le set de Bane donné au Superbowl of Hardcore Festival le 21 juin dernier. [plus d'infos]

LP : Don't wait up
Label : End Hits Records
Label : Equal Vision Records
Date de sortie : 09/05/2014
Non-Negotiable
All the Way Through
Calling Hours
Park St.
What Awaits Us Now
Hard to Find
Lost at Sea
Post Hoc
Wrong Planet
Final Backward Glance

