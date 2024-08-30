Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 30/08/2024 à 08:00.
In FlamesDans le sac d'Anders - 30/08

Anders Fridén d'In Flames a participé à la websérie What's in my bag? pour un résultat capté à la suite. [plus d'infos]

In Flames-Foregone
In flames
LP : Foregone
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 10/02/2023
The beginning of all things that will end
State of slow decay
Meet your maker
Bleeding out
Foregone pt. 1
Foregone pt. 2
Pure light of mind
The great deceiver
In the dark
A dialogue in B flat minor
Cynosure
End the transmission

