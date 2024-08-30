Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 30/08/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 30/08/2024 à 08:00.
Aborted apporte le mort à la batterie - 30/08
Ken Bedene d'Aborted propose une vidéo drum-playthrough pour "Dreadbringer". Le morceau ouvre Vault of horrors sorti au printemps. [plus d'infos]
Aborted
LP : Vault of horrors
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 15/03/2024
LP : Vault of horrors
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (846 hits)
Date de sortie : 15/03/2024
Dreadbringer
Condemned to rot
Brotherhood of sleep
Death cult
Hellbound
Insect politics
The golgothan
The shape of hate
Naturom demonto
Malevolent haze
Condemned to rot
Brotherhood of sleep
Death cult
Hellbound
Insect politics
The golgothan
The shape of hate
Naturom demonto
Malevolent haze
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires