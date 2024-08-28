Infos précédentes :

PixiesLes Pixies dans un parc à huîtres - 28/08

Les Pixies ont levé le voile sur un nouvel extrait de The night the zombies came, attendu pour le 25 octobre, avec ce "Oyster beds". [plus d'infos]

Pixies-The night the zombies came
Pixies
LP : The night the zombies came
Date de sortie : 25/10/2024
Primrose
You're so impatient
Jane (The night the zombies came)
Chicken
Hypnotised
Johnny Good man
Motoroller
I hear you mary
Oyster beds
Mercy me
Ernest evans
Kings of the prairie
The vegas suite

