Fontaines D.C. dans le monde moderne - 26/08
Sorti quelques jours avant l'album Romance, Fontaines D.C. a accompagné l'arrivée dans les bacs de son nouvel opus d'un clip pour le morceau "In the modern world". [plus d'infos]
Fontaines D.C.
LP : Romance
Label : XL Recordings
Date de sortie : 23/08/2024
Romance
Starburster
Here's the thing
Desire
In the modern world
Bug
Motorcycle boy
Sundowner
Horseness is the whatness
Death kink
Favourite
