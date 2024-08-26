Posté par M!ke.
Le rêve donné par Oceans of Slumber - 26/08
Oceans of Slumber a livré un nouvel extrait de Where Gods fear to speak qui sortira le 13 septembre avec ce single "The given dream". [plus d'infos]
Oceans of Slumber
LP : Where Gods fear to speak
Label : Season Of Mist
Date de sortie : 13/09/2024
Where gods fear to speak
Run from the light
Don't come back from hell empty-handed
Wish
Poem of ecstasy
The given dream
I will break the pride of your will
Prayer
The impermanence of fate
Wicked game
