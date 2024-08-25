Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 25/08/2024 à 08:00.
HusqwarnaH-Purification through sacrificeHusqwarnaH protège et sévit - 25/08

HusqwarnaH sortent Purification through sacrifice le 16 septembre, via le label italien Time To Kill Records. En voici un second extrait avec "To protect and severe". [plus d'infos]

HusqwarnaH-Purification through sacrifice
HusqwarnaH
LP : Purification through sacrifice
Label : Time to Kill Records
Date de sortie : 16/09/2024
Intro
To protect and severe
Wheel of torture
Lawn mower massacre
Graboids
Mass grave
Reincarnation of sin Pt.II
Soldier 039
Tower of suicide
The Jackal's grin
Outro

