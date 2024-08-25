Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 25/08/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 25/08/2024 à 08:00.
HusqwarnaH protège et sévit - 25/08
HusqwarnaH sortent Purification through sacrifice le 16 septembre, via le label italien Time To Kill Records. En voici un second extrait avec "To protect and severe". [plus d'infos]
HusqwarnaH
LP : Purification through sacrifice
Label : Time to Kill Records
Date de sortie : 16/09/2024
LP : Purification through sacrifice
Label : Time to Kill Records
- Time to Kill Records (9 hits)
Date de sortie : 16/09/2024
Intro
To protect and severe
Wheel of torture
Lawn mower massacre
Graboids
Mass grave
Reincarnation of sin Pt.II
Soldier 039
Tower of suicide
The Jackal's grin
Outro
To protect and severe
Wheel of torture
Lawn mower massacre
Graboids
Mass grave
Reincarnation of sin Pt.II
Soldier 039
Tower of suicide
The Jackal's grin
Outro
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires