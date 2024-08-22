Posté par M!ke.
Tout pour Snow Patrol - 22/08
Snow Patrol a dévoilé "All", le morceau d'ouverture du prochain album du combo, The forest is the path, attendu pour le 12 septembre. [plus d'infos]
Snow Patrol
LP : The forest is the path
Label : Polydor
Style : Indie pop
Date de sortie : 13/09/2024
- Polydor: Site Officiel (210 hits)
All
The beginning
Everything's here and nothing's lost
Your heart home
This is the sound of your voice
Hold me in the fire
Years that fall
Never really tire
These lies
What if nothing breaks ?
Talking about hope
The forest is the path
