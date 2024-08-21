Posté par M!ke.
Tremonti en fait des caisses - 21/08
Lorsqu'il n'est pas occupé en tournée avec ses comparses de Creed, Tremonti bosse sur de nouveaux morceaux. Le dernier en date, "Just too much", vient de sortir. Il est annonciateur d'un nouvel album, The end will show us how, à paraître le 10 janvier 2025 via Napalm Records. [plus d'infos]
Tremonti
LP : The end will show us how
Label : Napalm Records
Date de sortie : 10/01/2025
LP : The end will show us how
Label : Napalm Records
Date de sortie : 10/01/2025
The mother, the earth and I
One more time
Just too much
Nails
It's not over
The end will show us how
Tomorrow we will fail
I'll take my chances
The bottom
Live in fear
Now that I've made it
All the wicked things
