Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 21/08/2024 à 08:00.
Tremonti-The end will show us howTremonti en fait des caisses - 21/08

Lorsqu'il n'est pas occupé en tournée avec ses comparses de Creed, Tremonti bosse sur de nouveaux morceaux. Le dernier en date, "Just too much", vient de sortir. Il est annonciateur d'un nouvel album, The end will show us how, à paraître le 10 janvier 2025 via Napalm Records. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Tremonti-The end will show us how
Tremonti
LP : The end will show us how
Label : Napalm Records
Date de sortie : 10/01/2025
The mother, the earth and I
One more time
Just too much
Nails
It's not over
The end will show us how
Tomorrow we will fail
I'll take my chances
The bottom
Live in fear
Now that I've made it
All the wicked things

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook blogmarks yahoo

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page