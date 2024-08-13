Infos précédentes :

Fontaines D.C.-RomanceVoilà Fontaines D.C. ! - 13/08

Alors que la date de sortie de Romance approche (le 23 août chez XL Recordings), les Irlandais de Fontaines D.C. ont dévoilé un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Here's the thing". [plus d'infos]

Fontaines D.C.-Romance
Fontaines D.C.
LP : Romance
Label : XL Recordings
Date de sortie : 23/08/2024
Romance
Starburster
Here's the thing
Desire
In the modern world
Bug
Motorcycle boy
Sundowner
Horseness is the whatness
Death kink
Favourite

