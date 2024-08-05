Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 05/08/2024 à 08:00.
Alors Slash, bien ce garage Gibson - 05/08
Slash est passé par le Garage Gibson pour y interpréter son titre reprise de "Oh well". Il était accompagné de Tash Neal pour l'occasion. [plus d'infos]
Slash
LP : Orgy of the damned
Date de sortie : 17/05/2024
