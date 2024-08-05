Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 05/08/2024 à 08:00.
The Offspring allument encore la mèche - 05/08
The Offspring ont sorti (encore) un nouvel extrait de Supercharged avec "Light it up". L'album sort le 11 octobre. [plus d'infos]
The Offspring
LP : Supercharged
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
Looking out for #1
Light it up
The fall guy
Make it all right
Ok, but this is the last time
Truth in fiction
Come to Brazil
Get some
Hanging by a thread
You can't get there from here
