Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 04/08/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 04/08/2024 à 08:00.
Pixies live en studio - 04/08
Trois titres des Pixies enregistrés en studio sont à mater par là. Il s'agit des pistes "Chicken", "Vegas suite" et "You're so impatient". The night the zombies came sort le 25 octobre. [plus d'infos]
Pixies
LP : The night the zombies came
Date de sortie : 25/10/2024
LP : The night the zombies came
Date de sortie : 25/10/2024
Primrose
You're so impatient
Jane (The night the zombies came)
Chicken
Hypnotised
Johnny Good man
Motoroller
I hear you mary
Oyster beds
Mercy me
Ernest evans
Kings of the prairie
The vegas suite
