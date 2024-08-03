Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 03/08/2024 à 08:00.
Oceans of Slumber-Where Gods fear to speakOceans of Slumber a de la reprise - 03/08

Oceans of Slumber sortira un nouvel album, Where Gods fear to speak, le 13 septembre via Season of Mist. Les texans en dévoilent une piste, reprise de Chris Isaak, "Wicked game", qui viendra clore l'album. [plus d'infos]

Oceans of Slumber-Where Gods fear to speak
Oceans of Slumber
LP : Where Gods fear to speak
Label : Season Of Mist
Date de sortie : 13/09/2024
Where gods fear to speak
Run from the light
Don't come back from hell empty-handed
Wish
Poem of ecstasy
The given dream
I will break the pride of your will
Prayer
The impermanence of fate
Wicked game

