Posté par M!ke.
Death Decline réveille les morts - 01/08
Death Decline dévoile "Wake the dead", nouveau morceau en provenance de Pattern of an imminent collaspe qui déboule pour la rentrée, le 13 septembre. [plus d'infos]
Death Decline
LP : Pattern of an imminent collapse
Date de sortie : 13/09/2024
The undying
Surrender to the fierce side
Feast of the ashes
Toward void and oblivion
Through shadows ...
... And daggers
Wake the dead
Of serpents and thieves
Among the leeches
