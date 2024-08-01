Infos précédentes :

Patriarchs in black - Visioning

Patriarchs in Black ont sorti leur nouvel album Visioning le 19 juillet. Ils ont accompagné cette sortie d'une lyric-vidéo pour le morceau "Before I go". [plus d'infos]

Patriarchs in black - Visioning
Patriarchs In Black
LP : Visioning
Label : Metalville
Date de sortie : 19/07/2024
Entry
What do they know (for the champions)
Before I go
Heart of spite
Low price
Welcome to hell agai
Whiskey on my mind
Empty cup
Curse my name
A few good men
Birth
Visioning

