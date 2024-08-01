Posté par M!ke.
Avant que Patriarchs in Black ne partent - 01/08
Patriarchs in Black ont sorti leur nouvel album Visioning le 19 juillet. Ils ont accompagné cette sortie d'une lyric-vidéo pour le morceau "Before I go". [plus d'infos]
Patriarchs In Black
LP : Visioning
Label : Metalville
Date de sortie : 19/07/2024
Entry
What do they know (for the champions)
Before I go
Heart of spite
Low price
Welcome to hell agai
Whiskey on my mind
Empty cup
Curse my name
A few good men
Birth
Visioning
