Mr. Big avec un album live - 31/07
Mr. Big sortira The BIG finish live le 6 septembre via Evolution Music Group. En voici un extrait avec "Daddy, brother, lover, little boy (the electric drill song)". [plus d'infos]
Mr. Big
Live : The BIG finish live
Date de sortie : 06/09/2024
Daddy, brother, lover, little boy (The electric drill song)
Alive and kickin'
Green-tinted sixties mind
Cdff-lucky this time
Voodoo kiss
Never say never
Just take my heart
My kinda woman
A little too loose
Road to ruin
To be with you
