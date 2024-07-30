Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 30/07/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 30/07/2024 à 08:00.
The Offspring font ça bien - 30/07
The Offspring ont lâché un nouvel extrait de Supercharged avec ce titre "Make it all right". L'album sort le 11 octobre. Autre news, les californiens ont également partagé deux vidéos live de "Gone away" et "Stone cold crazy" avec en invité Brian May de Queen. [plus d'infos]
The Offspring
LP : Supercharged
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
LP : Supercharged
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
Looking out for #1
Light it up
The fall guy
Make it all right
Ok, but this is the last time
Truth in fiction
Come to Brazil
Get some
Hanging by a thread
You can't get there from here
