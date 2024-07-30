Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 30/07/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 30/07/2024 à 08:00.
Fit For An Autopsy en otage - 30/07
Fit For An Autopsy a sorti un nouveau morceau, "Hostage", qui ouvrira son nouvel album The nothing that is attendu pour le 25 octobre via Nuclear Blast. Trackliste et artwork de l'opus sont également à découvrir ci-après. [plus d'infos]
Fit For An Autopsy
LP : The nothing that is
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 25/10/2024
LP : The nothing that is
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (845 hits)
Date de sortie : 25/10/2024
Hostage
Spoils of the horde
Savior of none / Ashes of all
Weaker wolves
Red horizon
The nothing that is
Lurch
Lower purpose
Lust for the severed head
The silver sun
Spoils of the horde
Savior of none / Ashes of all
Weaker wolves
Red horizon
The nothing that is
Lurch
Lower purpose
Lust for the severed head
The silver sun
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires