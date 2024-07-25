Posté par M!ke.
Envy à l'automne - 25/07
Envy sortira son nouvel opus eunoia le 11 octobre via Pelagic Records. Un premier titre s'écoute d'ores et déjà sur la toile avec ce "Beyond the raindrops". [plus d'infos]
Envy
LP : eunoia
Label : Pelagic Records
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
- Pelagic Records
Piecemeal
Imagination and creation
The night and the void
Beyond the raindrops
Whiteout
Lingering light
Lingering echoes
January's dusk
