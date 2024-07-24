Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 24/07/2024 à 08:00.
Palaye Royale-Death or gloryDans le coeur de Palaye Royale - 24/07

Death or glory de Palaye Royale est attendu pour le 30 août via Sumerian Records. Nouvel extrait avec "Ache in my heart". [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Palaye Royale-Death or glory
Palaye Royale
LP : Death or glory
Label : Sumerian Records
Date de sortie : 30/08/2024
Death or glory
Hot mess
Just my type
Ache in my heart
For you
Dark side of the silver spoon
Showbiz
Mister devil
Addicted to the wicked & twisted
Self-loathing conversation
Been too long
Pretty stranger

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook blogmarks yahoo

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page