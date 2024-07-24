Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 24/07/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 24/07/2024 à 08:00.
Dans le coeur de Palaye Royale - 24/07
Death or glory de Palaye Royale est attendu pour le 30 août via Sumerian Records. Nouvel extrait avec "Ache in my heart". [plus d'infos]
Palaye Royale
LP : Death or glory
Label : Sumerian Records
Date de sortie : 30/08/2024
LP : Death or glory
Label : Sumerian Records
- Sumerian Records (488 hits)
Date de sortie : 30/08/2024
Death or glory
Hot mess
Just my type
Ache in my heart
For you
Dark side of the silver spoon
Showbiz
Mister devil
Addicted to the wicked & twisted
Self-loathing conversation
Been too long
Pretty stranger
Hot mess
Just my type
Ache in my heart
For you
Dark side of the silver spoon
Showbiz
Mister devil
Addicted to the wicked & twisted
Self-loathing conversation
Been too long
Pretty stranger
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires