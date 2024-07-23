Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 23/07/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 23/07/2024 à 08:00.
Entheos, tout ça pour rien... - 23/07
Entheos livrera un nouvel EP le 25 octobre via Metal Blade : An end to everything. Un nouveau titre en est dévoilé avec "All for nothing". [plus d'infos]
Entheos
EP : An end to everything
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 25/10/2024
An end to everything
All for nothing
Life in slow motion
A thousand days
Return to me
