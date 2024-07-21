Infos précédentes :

Posté par Jérôme_tFb.
Modéré le 21/07/2024 à 08:00.
The Linda LindasLes Linda Lindas entêtées - 21/07

The Linda Lindas ont annoncé leur second album: No obligation, qui arrivera le 11 octobre via Epitaph. L'annonce a été accompagnée d'un clip de "All in my head", le premier single à en être tiré. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
The Linda Lindas-No obligation
The Linda Lindas
LP : No obligation
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
No obligation
All in my head
Lose yourself
Too many things
Once upon a time
Yo me estreso
Cartographers
Don't think
Resolution/revolution
Nothing would change
Excuse me
Stop

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook blogmarks yahoo

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page