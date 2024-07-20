Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 20/07/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 20/07/2024 à 08:00.
LOG remixé - 20/07
Lamb Of God a partagé une version remixée de son titre phare "Laid to rest" par Health. [plus d'infos]
Lamb Of God
LP : Ashes of the wake
Label : Epic Records
Style : Métal
Date de sortie : 31/08/2004
LP : Ashes of the wake
Label : Epic Records
- Epic Records (341 hits)
Style : Métal
Date de sortie : 31/08/2004
Laid to rest
Hourglass
Now you've got something to die for
The faded line
Omerta
Blood of the scribe
One gun
Break you
What I've become
Ashes of the wake
Remorse is for the dead
Another nail for your coffin
Hourglass
Now you've got something to die for
The faded line
Omerta
Blood of the scribe
One gun
Break you
What I've become
Ashes of the wake
Remorse is for the dead
Another nail for your coffin
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires