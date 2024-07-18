Posté par M!ke.
L'incarnation d'In Hearts Wake - 18/07
In Hearts Wake a sorti son nouvel album Incarnation le 12 juillet. Les australiens ont publié pour l'occasion un clip pour "The flood (ǝɔᴉʇsnɾ)", morceau célébrant un featuring de Winston McCall de Parkway Drive. [plus d'infos]
In Hearts Wake
LP : Incarnation
Date de sortie : 12/07/2024
Spitting nails (ǝunʇɹoɟ ɟo lǝǝɥʍ)
Hollow bone (plɹoʍ ǝɥʇ)
The flood (ǝɔᴉʇsnɾ)
Orphan (lᴉʌǝp ǝɥʇ)
Gen doom (ʇuɐɥdoɹǝᴉɥ ǝɥʇ)
Shishigami シシ神 (ssǝɹdɯǝ ǝɥʇ)
Tyrant (ɹoɹǝdɯǝ ǝɥʇ)
Feeding the dead (ǝɔuɐɹǝdɯǝʇ)
Michigama (uɐᴉɔᴉƃɐɯ ǝɥʇ)
Shellshock (ssǝʇsǝᴉɹd ɥƃᴉɥ ǝɥʇ)
Transmission (uns ǝɥʇ)
