Nails lâche un 2e extrait - 11/07
Nails a publié "Give me the painkiller", un second extrait de son nouvel album, Every bridge burning, qui sortira le 30 août chez Nuclear Blast Records. [plus d'infos]
Nails
LP : Every bridge burning
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 30/08/2024
LP : Every bridge burning
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 30/08/2024
Imposing will
Punishment map
Every bridge burning
Give me the painkiller
Lacking the ability to process empathy
Trapped
Made up in your mind
Dehumanized
I can't turn it off
No more rivers to cross
