The Offspring-SuperchargedThe Offspring lâche un nouveau single - 11/06

The Offspring a sorti un nouveau morceau qui s'intitule "Make it all right". Leur prochain album, Supercharged, est annoncé pour le 11 octobre. Les américains seront en Europe cet été, notamment au Garorock (29 juin), au Hellfest (30 juin) et à Rock En Seine (24 août). [plus d'infos]

The Offspring-Supercharged
The Offspring
LP : Supercharged
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
Looking out for #1
Light it up
The fall guy
Make it all right
Ok, but this is the last time
Truth in fiction
Come to Brazil
Get some
Hanging by a thread
You can't get there from here

