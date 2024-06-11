Infos précédentes :
- The Offspring lâche un nouveau single
- The Offspring X Ed Sheeran
- Un peu d'Offspring @ Lolla Chili
- Sum 41 entre paradis et enfer
- Rock En Seine fête sa 20e édition
- Hellfest 2024 : les premiers noms !
- The Offspring invitent un Simple Plan et un SUM 41 à chercher du job
- Un autre supergroupe se monte
- Slam Dunk fest, l'aftermovie
- The Offspring choppe un nouveau batteur
Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 11/06/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 11/06/2024 à 08:00.
The Offspring lâche un nouveau single - 11/06
The Offspring a sorti un nouveau morceau qui s'intitule "Make it all right". Leur prochain album, Supercharged, est annoncé pour le 11 octobre. Les américains seront en Europe cet été, notamment au Garorock (29 juin), au Hellfest (30 juin) et à Rock En Seine (24 août). [plus d'infos]
The Offspring
LP : Supercharged
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
LP : Supercharged
Label : Epitaph
- Epitaph (1042 hits)
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
Looking out for #1
Light it up
The fall guy
Make it all right
Ok, but this is the last time
Truth in fiction
Come to Brazil
Get some
Hanging by a thread
You can't get there from here
Light it up
The fall guy
Make it all right
Ok, but this is the last time
Truth in fiction
Come to Brazil
Get some
Hanging by a thread
You can't get there from here
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires