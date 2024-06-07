Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 07/06/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 07/06/2024 à 08:00.
The Jesus Lizard est de retour - 07/06
C'est réel : The Jesus Lezard va sortir un nouvel album. 26 ans après Blue, le quatuor américain présentera Rack le 13 septembre via Ipecac Recordings. Un premier extrait se découvre à la suite. [plus d'infos]
The Jesus Lizard
LP : Rack
Label : Ipecac
Style : Noise-rock
Date de sortie : 13/09/2024
Hide & seek
Armistice day
Grind
What if?
Lord Godiva
Alexis feels sick
Falling down
Dunning Kruger
Moto(r)
Is that your hand?
Swan the dog
