Ton show de The Darts - 03/06
Afin de promouvoir Boomerang, le quatuor féminin de rock garage The Darts est passé faire une session live à la radio californienne KFJC. Le titre "Your show" est visible à la suite. [plus d'infos]
The Darts
LP : Boomerang
Label : Alternative Tentacles
Label : Adrenalin Fix Music
Style : Garage Rock
Date de sortie : 26/04/2024
Hang around
Are you down
Pour another
Your show
Liar
Slither
Photograph
Hell yeah
Night
Welcome to my doldrums
Dreaming crazy
You disappoint me
The middle of nowhere
