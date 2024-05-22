Infos précédentes :
Powerwolf célèbre 1589 - 22/05
Powerwolf vient d'annoncer la sortie de son prochain opus, Wake up the wicked. L'album sortira le 26 juillet. Premier single avec "1589". [plus d'infos]
POWERWOLF
LP : Wake up the wicked
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 26/07/2024
Nuclear Blast
Bless 'em with the blade
Sinners of the seven seas
Kyrie klitorem
Heretic hunters
1589
Viva vulgata
Wake up the wicked
Joan of arc
Thunderpriest
We don't wanna be no saints
Vargamor
