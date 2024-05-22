Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 22/05/2024 à 08:00.
Powerwolf-Wake up the wickedPowerwolf célèbre 1589 - 22/05

Powerwolf vient d'annoncer la sortie de son prochain opus, Wake up the wicked. L'album sortira le 26 juillet. Premier single avec "1589". [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Powerwolf-Wake up the wicked
POWERWOLF
LP : Wake up the wicked
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 26/07/2024
Bless 'em with the blade
Sinners of the seven seas
Kyrie klitorem
Heretic hunters
1589
Viva vulgata
Wake up the wicked
Joan of arc
Thunderpriest
We don't wanna be no saints
Vargamor

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook blogmarks yahoo

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page