Slash streame l'orgie des damnés - 21/05
Slash a mis en streaming son nouvel album solo dédié au blues avec des reprises de grands standards, Orgy of the damned. [plus d'infos]
Slash
LP : Orgy of the damned
Date de sortie : 17/05/2024
The pusher- feat. Chris Robinson
Crossroads - feat. Gary Clark Jr.
Hoochie coochie man - feat. Billy F. Gibbons
Oh well - feat. Chris Stapleton
Key to the highway - feat. Dorothy
Awful dream- feat. Iggy Pop
Born under a bad sign - feat. Paul Rodgers
Papa was a rolling stone - feat. Demi Lovato
Killing floor - feat. Brian Johnson
Living for the city - feat. Tash Neal
Stormy monday - feat. Beth Hart
Metal chestnut
