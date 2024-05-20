Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 20/05/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 20/05/2024 à 08:00.
La toxicité de Kerry - 20/05
From hell I rise, le premier album solo de Kerry King signant l'ère post-Slayer (ou pas !) du guitariste, est sorti vendredi dernier. Un clip est sorti pour "Toxic" à cette occasion. [plus d'infos]
Kerry King
LP : From hell I rise
Production : Josh Wilbur
Label : Reigning Phoenix Music
Label : Atomic Fire Records
Date de sortie : 17/05/2024
- Reigning Phoenix Music (2 hits)
- Atomic Fire Records: Site officiel (16 hits)
Diablo
Where I reign
Residue
Idle hands
Trophies of the tyrant
Crucifixation
Tension
Everything I hate about you
Toxic
Two fists
Rage
Shrapnel
From hell I rise
